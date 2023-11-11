Brokerages Set Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Target Price at $52.67

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

