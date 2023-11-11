Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $112.91

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $92.56 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

