Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $112.91

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRT opened at $92.56 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
