Brokerages Set Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price at $58.50

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,341,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.