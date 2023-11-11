Brokerages Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$6.64

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.30 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.