Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $36.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $37.50 to $36.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

BAM stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.79%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.