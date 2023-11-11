Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Up 226.6% in October

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 226.6% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

NASDAQ BRSH opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Bruush Oral Care has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

