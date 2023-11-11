BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BurgerFi International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,943 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BurgerFi International were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.