Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 0.6%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile
Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.
