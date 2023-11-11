Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 0.6%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.