Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Issues Earnings Results

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Canacol Energy stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $163.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNEF. Mackie downgraded Canacol Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canacol Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canacol Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

