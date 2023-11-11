Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS

Canada Goose Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,997,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.