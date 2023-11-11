Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total transaction of C$453,645.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$89.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$87.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.