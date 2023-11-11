Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 5,762 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $66,896,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

