Candriam S.C.A. Buys 49,965 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 327.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Herc were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $118.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

