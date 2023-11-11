Candriam S.C.A. Buys 9,540 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 720,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,024,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after purchasing an additional 646,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

