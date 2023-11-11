Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Akero Therapeutics worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.78.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

