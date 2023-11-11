Candriam S.C.A. Has $5.40 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,930 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

