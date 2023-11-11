Candriam S.C.A. Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 598,863 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after buying an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after purchasing an additional 512,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.