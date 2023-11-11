Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.41% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after buying an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,172,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 316.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

