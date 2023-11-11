Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.90.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.07%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

