Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 4,705 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

