Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 90,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 1.19% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DYN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

