Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 24.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,332,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,503,000 after purchasing an additional 265,943 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

