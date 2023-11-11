Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.22% of Schrödinger worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $24,800,000,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schrödinger Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
