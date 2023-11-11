Candriam S.C.A. Sells 16,290 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $173.25 and a 52-week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

