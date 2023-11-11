Candriam S.C.A. Sells 164,654 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,654 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 1.09% of Cogent Biosciences worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

