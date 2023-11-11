Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,387 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Shares of CI stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.80. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

