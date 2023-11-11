Candriam S.C.A. Sells 25,374 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.30 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

