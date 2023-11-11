Candriam S.C.A. Sells 28,337 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,337 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 164,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

