Candriam S.C.A. Sells 64,528 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,528 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

