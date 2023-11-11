Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,505,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

RAPT stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.51. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAPT Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.