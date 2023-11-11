Capreit (TSE:CAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.74 EPS

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74), reports. The business had revenue of C$268.38 million for the quarter.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

