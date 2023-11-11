CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

CareMax Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of CMAX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CareMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

