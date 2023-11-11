Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18), reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.18 million.

Carriage Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $313.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after buying an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carriage Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

