Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

