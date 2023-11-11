Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.