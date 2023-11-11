Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,490 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,196,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $8,568,699.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and sold 1,113,417 shares worth $112,700,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $107.75 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.