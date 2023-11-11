Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.63 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $135.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

