Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,659 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.