Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $453.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.42 and its 200-day moving average is $427.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

