Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of MLM stock opened at $453.87 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.42 and its 200-day moving average is $427.46.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
