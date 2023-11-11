Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.85. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. Atkore’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

