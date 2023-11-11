Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $102.82 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.52.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,770.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,602 shares of company stock worth $2,040,392. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.