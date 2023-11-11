CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,635,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after acquiring an additional 696,126 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,626 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 483,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

