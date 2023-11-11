Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson sold 45,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.05, for a total transaction of C$1,532,205.00.

Celestica Stock Up 4.0 %

CLS stock opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.52. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$37.58.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6926316 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

