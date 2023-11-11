Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $40,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

