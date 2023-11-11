Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EBR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 1,553,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

