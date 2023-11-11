Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CC. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after buying an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

