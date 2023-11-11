Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Down 10.1%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 10,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.
Chesapeake Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$107.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and Central America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.
