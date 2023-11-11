Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

ADP opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $7,071,186.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,077.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

