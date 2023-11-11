Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,888 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KJUL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.