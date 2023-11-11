Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.