Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.